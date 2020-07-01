Is Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of TEVA and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is one of 904 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. TEVA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TEVA's full-year earnings has moved 2.12% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, TEVA has returned 25.82% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -0.82% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, TEVA is a member of the Medical - Generic Drugs industry, which includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #41 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 4.94% this year, meaning that TEVA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on TEVA as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

