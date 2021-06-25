Is Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Using Too Much Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Teva Pharmaceutical Industries's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had US$24.9b of debt in March 2021, down from US$26.1b, one year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$1.74b, its net debt is less, at about US$23.1b.

A Look At Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' Liabilities

NYSE:TEVA Debt to Equity History June 25th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had liabilities of US$12.1b due within a year, and liabilities of US$25.9b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$1.74b and US$4.57b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$31.7b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the US$11.4b company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt. After all, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a rather high debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.3 which suggests a meaningful debt load. However, its interest coverage of 3.0 is reasonably strong, which is a good sign. More concerning, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries saw its EBIT drop by 4.8% in the last twelve months. If that earnings trend continues the company will face an uphill battle to pay off its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Teva Pharmaceutical Industries can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. In the last three years, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries created free cash flow amounting to 8.9% of its EBIT, an uninspiring performance. That limp level of cash conversion undermines its ability to manage and pay down debt.

Our View

On the face of it, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries's net debt to EBITDA left us tentative about the stock, and its level of total liabilities was no more enticing than the one empty restaurant on the busiest night of the year. And even its interest cover fails to inspire much confidence. After considering the datapoints discussed, we think Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has too much debt. While some investors love that sort of risky play, it's certainly not our cup of tea. Even though Teva Pharmaceutical Industries lost money on the bottom line, its positive EBIT suggests the business itself has potential. So you might want to check out how earnings have been trending over the last few years.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

