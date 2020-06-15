Is Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA). TEVA is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.47. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.08. Over the past 52 weeks, TEVA's Forward P/E has been as high as 5.35 and as low as 2.50, with a median of 3.76.

Investors should also note that TEVA holds a PEG ratio of 0.97. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. TEVA's industry has an average PEG of 1.12 right now. Over the last 12 months, TEVA's PEG has been as high as 1.47 and as low as 0.56, with a median of 0.89.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is TEVA's P/B ratio of 0.85. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.32. TEVA's P/B has been as high as 0.98 and as low as 0.44, with a median of 0.68, over the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.'s strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, TEVA looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

