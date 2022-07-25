Is Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Using Too Much Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Tetra Tech's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Tetra Tech had US$251.8m of debt in April 2022, down from US$279.3m, one year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$194.4m, its net debt is less, at about US$57.4m.

NasdaqGS:TTEK Debt to Equity History July 25th 2022

How Strong Is Tetra Tech's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Tetra Tech had liabilities of US$855.2m due within a year, and liabilities of US$545.8m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$194.4m and US$786.6m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$420.0m.

Given Tetra Tech has a market capitalization of US$7.78b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Carrying virtually no net debt, Tetra Tech has a very light debt load indeed.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Tetra Tech's net debt is only 0.17 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 26.0 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. And we also note warmly that Tetra Tech grew its EBIT by 20% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Tetra Tech can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Happily for any shareholders, Tetra Tech actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Our View

The good news is that Tetra Tech's demonstrated ability to cover its interest expense with its EBIT delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is also very heartening. Considering this range of factors, it seems to us that Tetra Tech is quite prudent with its debt, and the risks seem well managed. So the balance sheet looks pretty healthy, to us. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 1 warning sign with Tetra Tech , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

