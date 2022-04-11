Is Tesla Stock a Buy Right Now?

In this video, I will be talking about why I'm so bullish on Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) future after watching the Tesla Cyber Rodeo event. You can find the video below, but here are some highlights.

During the event, Elon Musk said that two-thirds of electric vehicles (EVs) in the U.S. are made by Tesla.

Tesla currently has six factories on three continents, and there is talk that two new locations may be announced later this year. Should the company build one in Australia? It could. Australia sold just over 1 million cars in 2019 and just over 900,000 in 2020.

Tesla is the only car company that makes a car with three main pieces: a front cast, a rear cast, and a structural pack in the middle. This is saving it a lot of money.

In 2023, Tesla will start the production of the Cybertruck, the Tesla Semi, and the Roadster. But first, it plans on ramping up the Model Y to 500,000 vehicles.

Elon Musk said that the company will be working on a dedicated robo-taxi vehicle.

Giga Austin is the largest factory in the world by volume.

The factories are very efficient, producing one car every 45 seconds.

For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Apr. 8, 2022. The video was published on Apr. 11, 2022.

