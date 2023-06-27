News & Insights

Is Tesla Stock a Buy Now? Tesla Stock Analysis

June 27, 2023 — 06:00 am EDT

Written by Eric Cuka for The Motley Fool ->

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has skyrocketed over 120% year to date after being down 65% in 2022. Is Tesla stock a buy now, or does the stock need to cool off a bit more? The below video shares Tesla stock analysis, commentary, future growth opportunities, valuation metrics, technical analysis, and TSLA stock price targets. Please don't forget to subscribe to the channel for future videos and updates.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of June 26, 2023. The video was published on June 26, 2023.

Eric Cuka has positions in Ark ETF Trust-Ark Innovation ETF, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Eric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

