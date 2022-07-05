Is Tesla Stock a Buy Before Earnings?

In this video, I will be talking about Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and whether it's a buy before its Q2 earnings on July 20. The company recently reported its quarterly vehicle production and deliveries.

Tesla produced 258,580 and delivered 254,695 vehicles in Q2 despite all its difficulties.

The company said that June was the month with the highest vehicle production in Tesla's history, which is a good sign for Q3 and Q4.

For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of July 1, 2022. The video was published on July 5, 2022.

Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.