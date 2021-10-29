Is Ternium (TX) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of Ternium (TX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Ternium is one of 252 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. TX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TX's full-year earnings has moved 42.35% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, TX has gained about 53.47% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of 8.62% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Ternium is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, TX belongs to the Steel - Producers industry, a group that includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #37 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 41.71% so far this year, meaning that TX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to TX as it looks to continue its solid performance.

