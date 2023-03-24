Is Terex (TEX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Terex (TEX) is a stock many investors are watching right now. TEX is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 9.60 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 13.66. Over the past year, TEX's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.24 and as low as 6.36, with a median of 8.38.

Investors should also note that TEX holds a PEG ratio of 0.51. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. TEX's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.08. Over the past 52 weeks, TEX's PEG has been as high as 0.65 and as low as 0.36, with a median of 0.48.

Investors should also recognize that TEX has a P/B ratio of 2.71. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. TEX's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 5.82. Within the past 52 weeks, TEX's P/B has been as high as 3.45 and as low as 1.73, with a median of 2.30.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. TEX has a P/S ratio of 0.71. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.83.

Finally, we should also recognize that TEX has a P/CF ratio of 7.59. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. TEX's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 9.51. Within the past 12 months, TEX's P/CF has been as high as 9.65 and as low as 5.62, with a median of 7.49.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Terex is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, TEX sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Terex Corporation (TEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.