Is Terex (TEX) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Terex (TEX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Terex is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 217 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Terex is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TEX's full-year earnings has moved 2.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, TEX has gained about 7.7% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 1.4%. This means that Terex is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Encore Wire (WIRE). The stock has returned 17.8% year-to-date.

For Encore Wire, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 48% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Terex belongs to the Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry, a group that includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 7.9% so far this year, so TEX is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Encore Wire falls under the Wire and Cable Products industry. Currently, this industry has 3 stocks and is ranked #18. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +11.3%.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Terex and Encore Wire as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Terex Corporation (TEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.