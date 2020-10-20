Is Teradyne (TER) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Teradyne (TER) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Teradyne is one of 612 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. TER is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TER's full-year earnings has moved 24.33% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, TER has returned 27.10% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 26.86% on average. This shows that Teradyne is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, TER belongs to the Electronics - Testing Equipment industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 12.72% so far this year, meaning that TER is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track TER. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

