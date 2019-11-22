Is Teradyne (TER) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Teradyne (TER), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Teradyne is one of 629 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TER is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TER's full-year earnings has moved 9.94% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, TER has returned 96.88% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 28.23%. This means that Teradyne is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, TER belongs to the Electronics - Testing Equipment industry, a group that includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 25.49% so far this year, meaning that TER is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track TER. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

