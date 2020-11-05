Is Teradyne (TER) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Teradyne (TER) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Teradyne is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 616 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. TER is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TER's full-year earnings has moved 16.08% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, TER has moved about 40.56% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 29.05%. This means that Teradyne is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, TER belongs to the Electronics - Testing Equipment industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #186 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 14.37% so far this year, so TER is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track TER. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

