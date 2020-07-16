Is Teradyne (TER) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Teradyne (TER) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Teradyne is one of 606 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. TER is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TER's full-year earnings has moved 5.24% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that TER has returned about 26.90% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 15.54%. This shows that Teradyne is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, TER belongs to the Electronics - Testing Equipment industry, a group that includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #105 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.34% so far this year, so TER is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

TER will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

