Is Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) A Risky Investment?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Teradyne's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Teradyne had US$367.9m of debt at April 2021, down from US$398.5m a year prior. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$1.31b in cash, so it actually has US$941.5m net cash.

How Strong Is Teradyne's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:TER Debt to Equity History May 11th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Teradyne had liabilities of US$686.8m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$708.3m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$1.31b and US$581.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$495.8m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Teradyne could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Teradyne has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

On top of that, Teradyne grew its EBIT by 45% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Teradyne's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Teradyne may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the most recent three years, Teradyne recorded free cash flow worth 78% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Teradyne has net cash of US$941.5m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And we liked the look of last year's 45% year-on-year EBIT growth. So is Teradyne's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. We'd be very excited to see if Teradyne insiders have been snapping up shares. If you are too, then click on this link right now to take a (free) peek at our list of reported insider transactions.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

