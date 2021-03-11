Is Tenet Healthcare (THC) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Tenet Healthcare (THC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Tenet Healthcare is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 978 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. THC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for THC's full-year earnings has moved 64.91% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, THC has gained about 39.19% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 0.22% on average. This shows that Tenet Healthcare is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, THC is a member of the Medical - Hospital industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 12.17% so far this year, meaning that THC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track THC. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.