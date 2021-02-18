Is Tenet Healthcare (THC) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Tenet Healthcare (THC). THC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 12.45 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 18.81. THC's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.64 and as low as 3.63, with a median of 11.61, all within the past year.

Finally, we should also recognize that THC has a P/CF ratio of 4.20. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. THC's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 4.26. THC's P/CF has been as high as 5.53 and as low as 1.66, with a median of 3.42, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Tenet Healthcare is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, THC feels like a great value stock at the moment.

