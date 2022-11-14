Is Tenaris (TS) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Tenaris S.A. (TS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Tenaris S.A. is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 219 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Tenaris S.A. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TS' full-year earnings has moved 5.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, TS has returned 58.1% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of -9%. This means that Tenaris S.A. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Encore Wire (WIRE) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 5.4%.

For Encore Wire, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 24.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Tenaris S.A. belongs to the Steel - Pipe and Tube industry, a group that includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 39.2% so far this year, meaning that TS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Encore Wire belongs to the Wire and Cable Products industry. This 2-stock industry is currently ranked #1. The industry has moved -1% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Tenaris S.A. and Encore Wire as they could maintain their solid performance.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.