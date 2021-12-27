Is Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Tenable Holdings's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2021, Tenable Holdings had US$367.1m of debt, up from none a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But it also has US$651.9m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$284.8m net cash.

A Look At Tenable Holdings' Liabilities

NasdaqGS:TENB Debt to Equity History December 27th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Tenable Holdings had liabilities of US$420.4m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$540.1m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$651.9m in cash and US$115.4m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$193.1m.

Given Tenable Holdings has a market capitalization of US$5.95b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Tenable Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Tenable Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Tenable Holdings reported revenue of US$510m, which is a gain of 22%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is Tenable Holdings?

Although Tenable Holdings had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last twelve months, it generated positive free cash flow of US$88m. So taking that on face value, and considering the net cash situation, we don't think that the stock is too risky in the near term. One positive is that Tenable Holdings is growing revenue apace, which makes it easier to sell a growth story and raise capital if need be. But that doesn't change our opinion that the stock is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Tenable Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

