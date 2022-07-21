Is Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) Using Too Much Debt?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Tenable Holdings's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2022, Tenable Holdings had US$366.7m of debt, up from none a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$526.1m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$159.4m.

NasdaqGS:TENB Debt to Equity History July 21st 2022

How Healthy Is Tenable Holdings' Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Tenable Holdings had liabilities of US$463.8m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$547.1m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$526.1m in cash and US$96.4m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$388.4m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded Tenable Holdings shares are worth a total of US$5.40b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Tenable Holdings also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Tenable Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Tenable Holdings wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 25%, to US$577m. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is Tenable Holdings?

Although Tenable Holdings had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last twelve months, it generated positive free cash flow of US$81m. So although it is loss-making, it doesn't seem to have too much near-term balance sheet risk, keeping in mind the net cash. The good news for Tenable Holdings shareholders is that its revenue growth is strong, making it easier to raise capital if need be. But we still think it's somewhat risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Tenable Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

