Is Tempur Sealy International's (NYSE:TPX) 210% Share Price Increase Well Justified?

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. To wit, the Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) share price has flown 210% in the last three years. That sort of return is as solid as granite. We note the stock price is up 2.7% in the last seven days.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Tempur Sealy International was able to grow its EPS at 36% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is lower than the 46% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that, as the business progressed over the last few years, it gained the confidence of market participants. That's not necessarily surprising considering the three-year track record of earnings growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:TPX Earnings Per Share Growth June 10th 2021

It is of course excellent to see how Tempur Sealy International has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying or selling Tempur Sealy International stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Tempur Sealy International has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 141% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 22% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Tempur Sealy International that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

