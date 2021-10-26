Is Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Potentially Undervalued?

While Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Tempur Sealy International’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Tempur Sealy International still cheap?

Tempur Sealy International appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 17.56x is currently well-above the industry average of 10.75x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Tempur Sealy International’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Tempur Sealy International look like?

NYSE:TPX Earnings and Revenue Growth October 26th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Tempur Sealy International's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 46%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in TPX’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe TPX should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TPX for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for TPX, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Tempur Sealy International as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Tempur Sealy International you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Tempur Sealy International, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

