Is Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Telephone & Data Systems (TDS). TDS is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.06. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.88. TDS's Forward P/E has been as high as 29.25 and as low as 13.61, with a median of 19.65, all within the past year.

Finally, investors should note that TDS has a P/CF ratio of 1.89. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. TDS's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 2.07. TDS's P/CF has been as high as 2.80 and as low as 1.68, with a median of 2.09, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Telephone & Data Systems is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, TDS sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

