Is Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Outperforming Other Utilities Stocks This Year?

The Utilities group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Telephone and Data Systems is a member of our Utilities group, which includes 111 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. TDS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TDS's full-year earnings has moved 18.07% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, TDS has gained about 10.45% so far this year. At the same time, Utilities stocks have gained an average of 1.31%. This means that Telephone and Data Systems is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, TDS belongs to the Wireline - National industry, a group that includes 1 individual stocks and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.45% so far this year, so TDS is performing on par this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Utilities stocks should continue to track TDS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.