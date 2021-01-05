Is Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Outperforming Other Utilities Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Utilities space have likely heard of Telephone and Data Systems (TDS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Utilities peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Telephone and Data Systems is a member of our Utilities group, which includes 111 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. TDS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TDS's full-year earnings has moved 16.90% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, TDS has gained about 0.92% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Utilities sector has returned an average of -1.77% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Telephone and Data Systems is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, TDS belongs to the Wireline - National industry, which includes 1 individual stocks and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 0.92% this year, meaning that TDS is performing on par in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Utilities stocks should continue to track TDS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

