Is Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Outperforming Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Aerospace space have likely heard of Teledyne Technologies (TDY), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Teledyne Technologies is one of 34 companies in the Aerospace group. The Aerospace group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. TDY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TDY's full-year earnings has moved 0.44% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, TDY has gained about 9.08% so far this year. At the same time, Aerospace stocks have gained an average of 4.74%. This means that Teledyne Technologies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, TDY belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #191 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.11% so far this year, so TDY is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Aerospace sector will want to keep a close eye on TDY as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

