Is Teladoc Stock a Buy Right Now?

In this video, I will be talking about Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) and whether it is a buy right now. The stock is down 60% year to date, and its most recent quarter was not its best, but if you are risk tolerant and have a long-term view, this is a company you might want to take a look at.

A few topics are covered in the video, including:

Teladoc launched on Alexa in partnership with Amazon.

Northwell Health, New York State's largest healthcare provider and private employer, partnered with Teladoc to improve systemwide virtual care.

The pandemic pushed growth forward, but don't let the direct-to-consumer model fool you; the long-term growth will come from business to business.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of June 24, 2022. The video was published on June 27, 2022.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of June 24, 2022. The video was published on June 27, 2022.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Amazon, and Teladoc Health.

