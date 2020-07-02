Is Teladoc Health (TDOC) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Teladoc Health (TDOC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Teladoc Health is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 904 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. TDOC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TDOC's full-year earnings has moved 0.44% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, TDOC has returned 137.52% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -0.23%. As we can see, Teladoc Health is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, TDOC is a member of the Medical Services industry, which includes 33 individual companies and currently sits at #151 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 3.05% so far this year, meaning that TDOC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on TDOC as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

