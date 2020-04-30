Is Teladoc Health (TDOC) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Teladoc Health (TDOC) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Teladoc Health is one of 894 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. TDOC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TDOC's full-year earnings has moved 2.36% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, TDOC has gained about 109.15% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 2.81% on average. This shows that Teladoc Health is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, TDOC belongs to the Medical Services industry, a group that includes 32 individual stocks and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 10.43% so far this year, so TDOC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track TDOC. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

