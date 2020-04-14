Is Teladoc Health (TDOC) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Teladoc Health (TDOC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of TDOC and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Teladoc Health is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 894 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. TDOC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TDOC's full-year earnings has moved 1.82% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, TDOC has moved about 84.10% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 9.80%. This means that Teladoc Health is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, TDOC belongs to the Medical Services industry, a group that includes 32 individual stocks and currently sits at #131 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 17.47% so far this year, so TDOC is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track TDOC. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

