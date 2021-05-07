Is Teladoc Health (TDOC) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Teladoc Health (TDOC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of TDOC and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Teladoc Health is one of 1018 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TDOC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TDOC's full-year earnings has moved -591.32% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, TDOC has gained about -24.04% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 0.60%. This means that Teladoc Health is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, TDOC is a member of the Medical Services industry, which includes 47 individual companies and currently sits at #210 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 3.82% this year, meaning that TDOC is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

TDOC will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

