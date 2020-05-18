Is Teladoc Health (TDOC) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Teladoc Health (TDOC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Teladoc Health is one of 890 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TDOC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TDOC's full-year earnings has moved 0.45% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that TDOC has returned about 120.06% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 3.65%. This shows that Teladoc Health is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, TDOC is a member of the Medical Services industry, which includes 32 individual companies and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 9.06% so far this year, meaning that TDOC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track TDOC. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

