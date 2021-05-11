Is TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is TELA Bio's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that TELA Bio had debt of US$28.6m at the end of December 2020, a reduction from US$30.2m over a year. However, it does have US$74.4m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$45.8m.

How Strong Is TELA Bio's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:TELA Debt to Equity History May 11th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that TELA Bio had liabilities of US$6.61m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$30.8m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$74.4m as well as receivables valued at US$2.68m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$39.6m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

It's good to see that TELA Bio has plenty of liquidity on its balance sheet, suggesting conservative management of liabilities. Given it has easily adequate short term liquidity, we don't think it will have any issues with its lenders. Succinctly put, TELA Bio boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if TELA Bio can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year TELA Bio wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 18%, to US$18m. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

So How Risky Is TELA Bio?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And in the last year TELA Bio had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$25m of cash and made a loss of US$29m. However, it has net cash of US$45.8m, so it has a bit of time before it will need more capital. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - TELA Bio has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

