Is Teekay Tankers (TNK) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Teekay Tankers (TNK). TNK is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

We should also highlight that TNK has a P/B ratio of 0.38. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 0.86. Within the past 52 weeks, TNK's P/B has been as high as 0.88 and as low as 0.28, with a median of 0.54.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. TNK has a P/S ratio of 0.41. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.61.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Teekay Tankers's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, TNK looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

