Is Tecnoglass (TGLS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Tecnoglass (TGLS). TGLS is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 7.95, which compares to its industry's average of 22.99. TGLS's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.81 and as low as 2.86, with a median of 7.59, all within the past year.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that TGLS has a P/CF ratio of 9.44. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. TGLS's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 15.41. Over the past 52 weeks, TGLS's P/CF has been as high as 12.56 and as low as 2.23, with a median of 8.40.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Tecnoglass's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that TGLS is an impressive value stock right now.

