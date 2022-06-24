Is Tecnoglass (TGLS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Tecnoglass (TGLS). TGLS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 13.94. Over the past 52 weeks, TGLS's Forward P/E has been as high as 21.71 and as low as 6.98, with a median of 13.89.

Investors should also note that TGLS holds a PEG ratio of 0.53. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TGLS's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.32. Over the past 52 weeks, TGLS's PEG has been as high as 1.09 and as low as 0.49, with a median of 0.73.

Finally, investors should note that TGLS has a P/CF ratio of 7.84. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. TGLS's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.10. Over the past year, TGLS's P/CF has been as high as 18.42 and as low as 7.81, with a median of 12.63.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Tecnoglass's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that TGLS is an impressive value stock right now.

