Is Tecnoglass (TGLS) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Tecnoglass (TGLS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Tecnoglass is one of 227 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Tecnoglass is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TGLS' full-year earnings has moved 19.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, TGLS has returned 7.7% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 24.6%. This shows that Tecnoglass is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Samsonite International S.A. Unsponsored ADR (SMSEY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 32.2%.

The consensus estimate for Samsonite International S.A. Unsponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 8.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Tecnoglass belongs to the Building Products - Retail industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 21.3% so far this year, meaning that TGLS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Samsonite International S.A. Unsponsored ADR, however, belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 22-stock industry is ranked #144. The industry has moved -19.1% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Tecnoglass and Samsonite International S.A. Unsponsored ADR as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

