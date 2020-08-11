Is Tecnoglass (TGLS) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Tecnoglass (TGLS). TGLS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.32, which compares to its industry's average of 22.05. Over the past 52 weeks, TGLS's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.15 and as low as 2.86, with a median of 8.90.

Finally, we should also recognize that TGLS has a P/CF ratio of 8.76. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. TGLS's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 15.41. Over the past year, TGLS's P/CF has been as high as 12.73 and as low as 2.23, with a median of 8.39.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Tecnoglass's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that TGLS is an impressive value stock right now.

