Is Tecnoglass (TGLS) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Tecnoglass (TGLS) is a stock many investors are watching right now. TGLS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.42, which compares to its industry's average of 15.90. Over the past 52 weeks, TGLS's Forward P/E has been as high as 21.71 and as low as 7.91, with a median of 14.40.

TGLS is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.53. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. TGLS's industry has an average PEG of 1.51 right now. TGLS's PEG has been as high as 1.09 and as low as 0.49, with a median of 0.74, all within the past year.

Finally, we should also recognize that TGLS has a P/CF ratio of 10.48. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 12.60. Within the past 12 months, TGLS's P/CF has been as high as 18.42 and as low as 8.72, with a median of 12.85.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Tecnoglass is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, TGLS sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

