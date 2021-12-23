Is TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Popular Amongst Institutions?

A look at the shareholders of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

TechnipFMC isn't enormous, but it's not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of US$2.7b, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. In the chart below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about TechnipFMC.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About TechnipFMC?

NYSE:FTI Ownership Breakdown December 23rd 2021

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that TechnipFMC does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of TechnipFMC, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NYSE:FTI Earnings and Revenue Growth December 23rd 2021

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in TechnipFMC. Our data shows that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 10% of shares outstanding. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 5.2% of common stock, and Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC holds about 4.8% of the company stock.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 12 shareholders have a combined ownership of 53% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of TechnipFMC

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of TechnipFMC plc. Keep in mind that it's a big company, and the insiders own US$15m worth of shares. The absolute value might be more important than the proportional share. It is always good to see at least some insider ownership, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 11% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over TechnipFMC. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand TechnipFMC better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for TechnipFMC that you should be aware of before investing here.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

