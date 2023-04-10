Is Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) is a stock many investors are watching right now. TMHC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 5.49, while its industry has an average P/E of 9.70. Over the past year, TMHC's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.46 and as low as 2.26, with a median of 3.27.

Another notable valuation metric for TMHC is its P/B ratio of 0.85. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.15. Over the past 12 months, TMHC's P/B has been as high as 0.89 and as low as 0.57, with a median of 0.75.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. TMHC has a P/S ratio of 0.48. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.62.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that TMHC has a P/CF ratio of 3.66. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. TMHC's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 5.08. Over the past 52 weeks, TMHC's P/CF has been as high as 4.62 and as low as 2.44, with a median of 3.37.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Taylor Morrison Home's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that TMHC is an impressive value stock right now.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC)

