Is Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of TMHC and the rest of the Construction group's stocks.

Taylor Morrison Home is one of 104 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TMHC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TMHC's full-year earnings has moved 17.36% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, TMHC has returned 22.64% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 20.55% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Taylor Morrison Home is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, TMHC belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #36 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 30.92% so far this year, so TMHC is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Investors in the Construction sector will want to keep a close eye on TMHC as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

