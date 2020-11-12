Is Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Taylor Morrison Home is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 104 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. TMHC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TMHC's full-year earnings has moved 17.36% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that TMHC has returned about 14.09% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 13.38% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Taylor Morrison Home is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, TMHC belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 26.80% this year, meaning that TMHC is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track TMHC. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.