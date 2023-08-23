Is Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Taylor Morrison Home is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 99 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Taylor Morrison Home is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TMHC's full-year earnings has moved 3.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, TMHC has moved about 50.6% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 29%. As we can see, Taylor Morrison Home is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Toll Brothers (TOL). The stock is up 52.1% year-to-date.

For Toll Brothers, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 20.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Taylor Morrison Home belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 42% so far this year, so TMHC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Toll Brothers is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on Taylor Morrison Home and Toll Brothers as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.