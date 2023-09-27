Is Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Taylor Morrison Home is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 99 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Taylor Morrison Home is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TMHC's full-year earnings has moved 2.1% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, TMHC has moved about 39.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 22.1% on average. This means that Taylor Morrison Home is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Construction sector, Toll Brothers (TOL), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 45.5%.

For Toll Brothers, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Taylor Morrison Home belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 33.6% so far this year, meaning that TMHC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Toll Brothers is also part of the same industry.

Taylor Morrison Home and Toll Brothers could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC)

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL)

