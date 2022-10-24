Is Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Taylor Morrison Home's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Taylor Morrison Home had US$2.95b of debt in June 2022, down from US$3.08b, one year before. However, it also had US$383.3m in cash, and so its net debt is US$2.57b.

How Healthy Is Taylor Morrison Home's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Taylor Morrison Home had liabilities of US$1.01b due within a year, and liabilities of US$3.45b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$383.3m as well as receivables valued at US$171.7m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$3.90b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of US$2.81b, we think shareholders really should watch Taylor Morrison Home's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Taylor Morrison Home's net debt to EBITDA ratio of about 2.1 suggests only moderate use of debt. And its strong interest cover of 90.8 times, makes us even more comfortable. It is well worth noting that Taylor Morrison Home's EBIT shot up like bamboo after rain, gaining 98% in the last twelve months. That'll make it easier to manage its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Taylor Morrison Home can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. During the last three years, Taylor Morrison Home generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 85% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Our View

Both Taylor Morrison Home's ability to to cover its interest expense with its EBIT and its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow gave us comfort that it can handle its debt. But truth be told its level of total liabilities had us nibbling our nails. Considering this range of data points, we think Taylor Morrison Home is in a good position to manage its debt levels. But a word of caution: we think debt levels are high enough to justify ongoing monitoring. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Taylor Morrison Home (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

