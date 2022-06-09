Is Tate & Lyle (TATYD) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Tate & Lyle (TATYD) is a stock many investors are watching right now. TATYD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 12.58, which compares to its industry's average of 18.39. Over the past 52 weeks, TATYD's Forward P/E has been as high as 21.39 and as low as 12, with a median of 17.54.

Investors should also recognize that TATYD has a P/B ratio of 1.98. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. TATYD's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.11. Within the past 52 weeks, TATYD's P/B has been as high as 2.76 and as low as 1.90, with a median of 2.37.

Investors could also keep in mind United Natural Foods (UNFI), an Food - Miscellaneous stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

United Natural Foods sports a P/B ratio of 1.50 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.11. In the past 52 weeks, UNFI's P/B has been as high as 2.03, as low as 1.20, with a median of 1.48.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Tate & Lyle and United Natural Foods strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, TATYD and UNFI look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

