Is TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Using Too Much Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does TAT Technologies Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2021, TAT Technologies had US$12.5m of debt, up from US$4.84m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$13.7m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$1.19m.

A Look At TAT Technologies' Liabilities

NasdaqGM:TATT Debt to Equity History November 9th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that TAT Technologies had liabilities of US$23.1m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$11.3m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$13.7m as well as receivables valued at US$13.2m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$7.58m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given TAT Technologies has a market capitalization of US$57.7m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, TAT Technologies boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since TAT Technologies will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Over 12 months, TAT Technologies made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$74m, which is a fall of 17%. We would much prefer see growth.

So How Risky Is TAT Technologies?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And the fact is that over the last twelve months TAT Technologies lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$19m and booked a US$5.3m accounting loss. With only US$1.19m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. Summing up, we're a little skeptical of this one, as it seems fairly risky in the absence of free cashflow. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for TAT Technologies (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

