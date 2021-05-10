Is TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is TAT Technologies's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2020 TAT Technologies had debt of US$7.97m, up from none in one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$24.1m in cash, so it actually has US$16.2m net cash.

A Look At TAT Technologies' Liabilities

NasdaqGM:TATT Debt to Equity History May 10th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that TAT Technologies had liabilities of US$25.2m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$10.7m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$24.1m as well as receivables valued at US$11.4m due within 12 months. So these liquid assets roughly match the total liabilities.

Having regard to TAT Technologies' size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$46.2m company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. While it does have liabilities worth noting, TAT Technologies also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is TAT Technologies's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Over 12 months, TAT Technologies made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$75m, which is a fall of 23%. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

So How Risky Is TAT Technologies?

While TAT Technologies lost money on an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) level, it actually generated positive free cash flow US$693k. So although it is loss-making, it doesn't seem to have too much near-term balance sheet risk, keeping in mind the net cash. Until we see some positive EBIT, we're a bit cautious of the stock, not least because of the rather modest revenue growth. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that TAT Technologies is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is significant...

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

