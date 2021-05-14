Is Target (TGT) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Target (TGT) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Target is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 208 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TGT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TGT's full-year earnings has moved 0.04% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, TGT has moved about 18.17% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 4.30% on average. As we can see, Target is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, TGT belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #172 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.55% so far this year, so TGT is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on TGT as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

